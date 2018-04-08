Black Women's Expo closes at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 24th annual Black Women's Expo closed Sunday at McCormick Place. The event celebrates the aspirations and accomplishments of African-American women.
Attendees enjoyed speakers, seminars, vendors, live entertainment and a speech by Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Emanuel spoke about Chicago's investment in small businesses.
ABC7 Chicago sponsored the Black Women's Expo. Jessica D'Onofrio, Diane Pathieu and Evelyn Holmes attended the event Sunday.
