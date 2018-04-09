FOOD & DRINK

Lincoln Park sports bar has it all: Darts, frozen cocktails & deep-fried Oreos

Photo: Tim M./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new sports bar with a retro vibe? Look no further than Old Grounds Social, located at 950 W. Wrightwood Ave. (near Sheffield and Lincoln avenues) in Lincoln Park.

Led by chef Jason Paskewitz of 8 Hospitality, the new urban-casual eatery replaces the now-shuttered Barn & Company and introduces a more diverse menu, reports Eater Chicago.

The newly updated interior features colorful, eclectic decor with a pool table, dartboards and a collage of 45s lining a bright yellow wall. Sports fans can easily cheer their favorites with a row of TVs behind the long wooden bar and several others strategically positioned around the dining room.

On the menu, offerings include fried chicken nachos with Chihuahua cheese and Mexican crema; the "El Carne" pizza for meat lovers; and a grilled cheese made with truffles, gruyere and arugula. Forget about skipping dessert: There are fair favorites like deep-fried Oreos, funnel cake and the cotton candy cloud.

Nearly a dozen beers are on tap and frozen cocktails, like "The OG" (Cruzan strawberry rum, orange Red Bull and peach puree), are sure to be patio favorites when summer rolls around.

For brunch, Old Grounds Social offers table-side Bloody Marys, flavored mimosas and a DJ spinning throwbacks, per its website.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, the sports bar has already made a good impression.

Joseph M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 19th, said, "This place is amazing! The food is delicious. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the design of this place is fascinating. If you come to this place, get yourself the OG slushie. It's delicious."

Yelper Mikaela P. added, "Games and alcohol slushies makes the place a dream come true. The food is fabulous and I love the atmosphere."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Old Grounds Social is open Tuesday-Friday from 4pm-2am, Saturday from 10am-3am, and Sunday from 10am-2am. (It's closed on Monday.)
