Whole Foods recalls cheese for possible listeria contamination

Whole Foods Market announced a voluntary recall of Explorateur French Triple Crme cheese from nine stores, including two in Illinois, due to possible listeria contamination.The recall includes Explorateur French Triple Crme cheese also sold under the names Explorateur, Explorateur French Triple Crme Cheese, and Explorateur Triple Crme French Cheese. They were cut and packaged in clear plastic wrap, as well as sold in branded 8 oz. packages, the company said.Cheese included in the recall were sold at two Illinois stores:- 7245 Lake Street, River Forest, IL- 760 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, ILProducts sold as Explorateur Triple Crme French Cheese at those stores have scale labels beginning with PLU code 203971. Products sold as Explorateur in 8 oz. branded packages were sold at those stores with UPC codes 339001000408 and lot codes H10, H010, H11 or H011.All cheese affected by the recall had sell by dates from Feb. 15, 2018, through April 3, 2018.Whole Foods said it issued the recall when was notified by a distributor of a positive test result for listeria.Customers who purchased affected cheese can bring in a valid receipt for a full refund in stores.Consumers with questions can contact Whole Foods at 1-844-936-8255.