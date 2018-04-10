Escape to NOLA: Your low fare flight forecast from Chicago to New Orleans

The Big Easy topped the publication's list of 52 desirable destinations, just in time for the city's tricentennial celebrations. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets or planned your pilgrimage, it's not too late. Today's deals on flights, however, won't last forever.
So whether you're trying to escape to Bourbon Street ASAP or you're looking to build your trip around upcoming cheap fares, take a look at these forthcoming nonstop flights between O'Hare International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, sourced from travel site Skyscanner.
Perk up, bucket-list crosser-offers: this is your three-month flight forecast. Plan accordingly. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
April
If you're literally ready to get out of town this weekend, you can do it for $105 flying with American and United. That has you leaving Saturday night (April 14) and getting back on Wednesday morning (April 18).
If that spontaneity doesn't fit into your seven-day plan, consider flying out Saturday, April 21 and returning on Saturday, April 28. You can fly round trip to New Orleans for $105 with United.
May
Next month's best deal is fly out on Tuesday, May 8 and return on Tuesday, May 15. Spirit will get you to New Orleans and back for $109. There are similar deals around that same price point during that time of the month.
June
School is out and prices are up (a bit). June's best deal is if you fly out on Tuesday, June 5 and return on Wednesday, June 13. Spirit has the best bargain, at $143 for a round trip ticket.
If you prefer a weekend getaway, check out flights during the first weekend of the month, which are currently listed at $252.
If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to New Orleans here. Also, if you need to book a hotel room, here's a good place to start.
