Carnivores, behold: There are 4 new spots for Southern-style barbecue in Chicago

Drawl Southern Cook House & Whiskey Room
2423 N. Clark St. (between Arlington Pl. & Fullerton Ave.), Lincoln Park
Photo: Matt L./Yelp
Drawl Southern Cook House & Whiskey Room, a New American restaurant and bar with a Southern twist, has opened its doors in the spot formerly occupied by shuttered sports bar LP Stadium.
The restaurant makes full use of its wood-fired oven, with tasso-spiced jerky, smoked pork, brisket and barbecue short ribs served with crispy Brussels sprouts and blistered tomatoes.
The drink list is extensive, with flights of bourbon and more than three dozen whiskey options. The restaurant has also converted a private room into a 20-person space for whiskey tastings.
"Drawl combines the energy and style of a New American restaurant with the comfort of Southern food," says Chef Justin Stadler, a partner in the restaurant, on Drawl's website.
Yelp users are excited about Drawl Southern Cook House & Whiskey Room, which currently holds a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on the site.
Yelper Anna K., who reviewed Drawl Southern Cook House & Whiskey Room on April 7th, wrote, "The inside of Drawl is comforting and colorful. There are warm, wooden touches throughout, along with saloon-style shelving and doors, and an old southern feel. My friends and I sat down at a little bar area in the back room, where there were multiple framed photos of Irish Setter dogs! Love it."
Drawl Southern Cook House & Whiskey Room is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5pm-2am. (It's closed on Monday.)
Leon's BBQ & Grill
1528 E. 63rd St. (between S. Harper Ave. & S. Blackstone Ave.), Woodlawn
Photo: Delores M./Yelp
All it took was a little attention from Denzel Washington to inspire the owners of Leon's BBQ & Grill to reopen the soul food spot that offers Southern-style barbecue.
Last fall, the Oscar-winning actor came to the South Side in search of the then-closed barbecue joint he loved as a kid, asking several residents about it, and it was all captured on video, reports Eater Chicago.
"People were always asking me if we had reopened Leon's," the Rev. Leon Finney Jr., whose father started the business in the 1940s, tells the Chicago Crusader. "Seeing the video of Denzel and knowing the popularity we have enjoyed gave me that extra push to get the ball rolling."
On the menu, there's plenty of classic barbecue like slabs of ribs, fried chicken and "Leon's Famous" hot links, plus corn on the cob on the side. Craving seafood? Catfish and perch dinners are also available. (See full menuhere.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Leon's BBQ & Grill.
Delores M., who reviewed the new spot on March 23rd, wrote, "When I was young we lived a few blocks from the Leon's that was located on 59th and Racine and we ate there frequently. Ten years later after being closed down, they decided to reopen and I was excited...waited in line a whole hour to be extremely disappointed. The sauce I have been longing for does not taste the same, and the wings were extremely small."
Leon's BBQ & Grill is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm.
The Roost Carolina Kitchen
400 S. Financial Pl. (between Van Buren St. & West Congress Parkway), The Loop
Fried chicken sandwich on a biscuit. | Photo: Sara G./Yelp
Following the success of the Lakeview and River West locations, The Roost Carolina Kitchen has opened a new outpost for its Southern-style cuisine.
The new spot in the Loop is only 400 square feet and operates primarily as a to-go spot with a pared-back menu. "We only do a few things here, but they're going to be great and they're going to get to you in a hurry," The Roost says on its website.
Look for buttermilk biscuits, hand-trimmed fried chicken that's soaked in a buttermilk brine for 24 hours, fried chicken sandwiches topped with coleslaw, pickles and cheese, and three sauces: chipotle ranch, mild and habanero barbecue. For dessert, diners can indulge in the peach cobbler.
Yelp users are generally positive about The Roost Carolina Kitchen, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Sherwin C., who reviewed The Roost Carolina Kitchen on March 27th, wrote, "Small place with a big line -- with food that can take a while to come out, even during the busy lunch hour. Normally, that spells disaster for a restaurant -- but the delicious cook-to-order food you get at Roost is well worth the wait. Overall, very satisfying for a meal under $10."
Sara G. noted, "I'm so happy Roost opened up right next to my office! Two things they do particularly well -- the biscuits and the sweet tea. As someone who grew up on both, these really hit home for me."
The Roost Carolina Kitchen is open weekdays from 7:30am-3pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
BBQ Supply
1301 E. 53rd St. (at Kimbark Ave.), Hyde Park
Photo: Diane T./Yelp
Still craving a heaping helping of barbecue? Head over to Hyde Park, where BBQ Supply has you covered.
BBQ Supply--which has another location in West Rogers Park--specializes in pit-smoked barbecue, offering a variety of entrees, sandwiches, salads, sides and craft beers.
On the menu, look for pulled chicken and pork, sausage, brisket, ribs and items like smoked tacos and pulled pork panini with apple chutney. Rounding out the menu are the signature sides like truffle mac and cheese, Texas caviar and custard-filled cornbread. (You can check out the full menu here.)
BBQ Supply's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Jayla P., who reviewed BBQ Supply on March 19th, wrote, "This place was amazing! I love barbecue, and this place totally delivered! We met the owner, and he was really nice and friendly. We would absolutely recommend this place!"
George P. noted, "The service is excellent, the food is better: the brisket is juicy and the pulled pork and chicken are also solid. Their brioche buns are awesome and they pickle their own delicious pickles. My absolute favorite are the smoked fried wings. Get them. Eat them. Then high-five yourself for the best decision you'll make all day."
BBQ Supply is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-9pm. (It's closed on Monday.)