Man charged in Rockford charter bus shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --A man is charged with first degree murder in a triple homicide that happened on a private charter bus in Rockford early Saturday morning.
Around 3:25 a.m., Rockford police were called to the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue to investigate a report of multiple people being shot. Police said they found three victims dead inside a bus that had been privately rented on Friday.
Raheem King, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting. His girlfriend, Lakeacia Kizart, is charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive. King and Kizart surrendered to police Wednesday and are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.
Police said King allegedly shot the victims with an assault rifle. The incident happened in the area of Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue while the bus was moving.
The bus then traveled to Springfield Avenue, a short distance from Auburn Street, where the driver called 911 and later spoke with authorities. Other passengers fled on foot.