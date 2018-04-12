4 New Businesses To Check Out In Andersonville

Cowboys And Astronauts
1478 W Summerdale Ave. (between Glenwood Avenue & Clark Street)
Photo: Cowboys and Astronauts /Yelp
Over on Summerdale Ave., men's boutique Cowboys and Astronauts has opened its doors to residents.
This men's lifestyle and supplies shop sells everything from accessories and grooming tools to travel supplies and home goods.
Cowboys and Astronauts's current Yelp rating of five stars out of seven reviews indicates positive attention from patrons.
Yelper Max S., who reviewed Cowboys and Astronauts on January 3rd, wrote, "We all have guys in our life who are just plain hard to shop for -- dads, brothers, old friends, etc. If you find yourself in that position on the North Side, this is your new place."
Erika G. noted, "What a cute shop! Welcome to the neighborhood! It's billed as a shop for men, but I think their things appeal to everyone."
Yelper Racheal S. wrote, "This is truly a one-stop shop for the modern man. I'm looking forward to many more visits, and doing most of my Christmas shopping here for the guys in my life! "
Cowboys and Astronauts is open Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-6pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Octavio Cantina & Kitchen
5310 N Clark St. (between Berwyn Avenue & Summerdale Avenue)
Photo: Octavio Cantina & Kitchen / Yelp
On N Clark St., Octavio Cantina & Kitchen is now serving up a modern twist on Mexican fare.
Named after the 20th century Nobel Prize-winner Octavio Paz, this restaurant offers everything from ceviches to tacos, and features an impressive list of cocktails, beers and wine.
With a four-star rating out of 51 reviews on Yelp, Octavio Cantina & Kitchen has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Eric S., who reviewed Octavio Cantina & Kitchen on April 8th, wrote, "Wow. I freaking love this place. When you walk in, you can tell this place is super special and beautifully decorated."
Yelper Carlos S. wrote, "The place is meticulously designed and decorated. We were courteously received and promptly seated by the hostess staff. And even though the bill was $100 with tips and all, it was very well worth it. We will definitely be back for the food, the place and the ambiance."
Octavio Cantina & Kitchen is open Monday-Wednesday from 11am-11pm, Thursday and Friday from 11-1am, Saturday from 10-1am, and Sunday from 10am-11pm.
It's Greek 2 U Grill
5449 N Clark St. (between Rascher Avenue & Catalpa Avenue)
Photo: Wendy E. / Yelp
It's Greek 2 U Grill is now open on N. Clark St. This new eatery -- located in the former Sunshine Cafe sushi spot, which closed in 2016 --specializes in an array of classic Greek dishes like gyros, salads and charcoal-grilled skewers on pita and baguettes.
Yelp users are generally positive about It's Greek 2 U Grill, which currently holds four stars out of 37 reviews on the site.
Yelper John B., who reviewed It's Greek 2 U Grill on March 31st, wrote, "It's nice to have a Greek restaurant back in the neighborhood that isn't strictly the gyro spot you find so prevalent throughout Chicago. Prices were very reasonable, food was tasty, service was fast and friendly."
Erika G. noted, "This place freshened up a well loved, but dated Japanese restaurant. And with the sad demise of Hella's, I was looking for a new Gyros place to love. This is it! A great addition to Andersonville!"
Yelper Eric K. wrote, "A nice small neighborhood place. Perfect for lunch or a quick bite. It's the type of place you order and the counter and pick up your food when it's ready. I would go for lunch."
It's Greek 2 U Grill is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm.
Foyer Shop
1480 W Berwyn Ave. (between Berwyn Avenue & Summerdale Avenue)
V-Day Bouquet | Photo: Searah D. / Yelp
And over on W Berwyn Ave., flowers and gift shop Foyer Shop is now open, spinning itself as a one-stop-shop for all things gifts, be it a bouquet of flowers, a plant or a small gift.
Foyer Shop's current rating of five stars out of two reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Veronica I., who reviewed Foyer Shop on March 8th, wrote, "An amazing shop with the nicest owner. Everything in the shop is unique, perfectly curated, and affordable -- I never wanted to leave."
Searah D. noted, "I just picked up the cutest Valentine's bouquet for my sweetie here (and some succulents for me). It is a sweet little shop with a friendly owner and a nice, well-curated collection of goodies."
Foyer Shop is open Wednesday-Friday from 11:30am-7pm, Saturday from 1-6pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)