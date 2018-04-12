Child escapes attempted abduction in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) --
Mount Prospect Police were on the lookout Thursday after an attempted abduction of a young child.

According to police, an 11-year-old child was walking to school in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive at approximately 9 a.m. when a driver in a grey sedan asked them if they'd like a ride to school. The child said no and alerted school officials, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with light skin, spiked hair and an Asian accent, police said.

Police advised residents to be extra cautious and to call authorities if the suspect is spotted.
