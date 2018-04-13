REAL ESTATE

8 Chicago apartments with on-site laundry for $1,300/month

2000 S May St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

---

3724 W Fullerton Ave., #2c (Logan Square)




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3724 W Fullerton Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted, though breed restrictions do apply.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1625 W Rascher Ave., #g (Andersonville)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1625 West Rascher Ave., also listed for $1,300 / month.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1719 N Wood St., #1 (Wicker Park)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1719 N Wood St. and listed for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, central heating and bay windows. The building has on-site laundry and neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

3504 W Grace St., #2 (Irving Park)




Located at 3504 W Grace St., here's a 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,300/ month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher and tons of closet space. The building offers on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3449 Elaine Place, #310 (Lakeview)




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and bike storage. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1940 W Wilson Ave., #2a (Lincoln Square)



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1940 W Wilson Ave., listed for $1,300 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, large windows, central heating and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Cats are permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

2000 S May St., #3f (Lower West Side)




Here's an 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2000 S May St. that's going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, both air conditioning and central heating, arched doorways and a stove. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

5355 N Damen Ave., #2 (Lincoln Square)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 5355 N Damen Ave. and listed for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
