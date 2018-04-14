I-TEAM

After Syria attack, White House officials point to Russian 'complicity'

The United States, France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria on April 13, 2018.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Following the overnight allied strike on three Syrian chemical weapons targets, a senior White House security official says it was an attack partly prompted by Russian "complicity" in civilian chemical attacks and Russian "obstruction" of U.N. Security Council measures.

Multiple top administration officials were on a briefing call from the White House with news agencies including the ABC7 I-Team. The Saturday afternoon phone session was billed only as a call to discuss "a National Security issue."

The Russian government's response to Syria's continuing use of chemical weapons is "extremely disconcerting," according to one of the White House officials. Pointing a finger at Russia for its role in Syrian chemical attacks has been among the key talking points in recent days by President Trump's diplomatic and national security team. That tactic continued post-attack.

On the Saturday call with some reporters, White House security and diplomatic officials also defended President Trump's use of a politically supercharged term: "Mission Accomplished" on Saturday morning when referring to the missile strike. The attack a few hours earlier was, one of them said, "militarily successful." Another said that more than 100 allied missiles "took out" what had been intended targets.

They now also say evidence shows both chlorine and the nerve agent Sarin have been identified in recent Syrian chemical attacks on civilians, including women and children, that preceded the missile strikes by the U.S., Britain and France. "We could hold back no more," said one White House official.

Administration officials declined to discuss the nature or number of President Trump's military options considered prior to the overnight attack or his state of mind during the ramp-up period. They said that there had been a "full week of consultations" with White House national security team members and allied nations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsI-Teamsyriamilitaryu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumprussiaunited nations
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
How the Russians penetrated Illinois election computers
Focus on body cameras after latest Chicago police shooting
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
'Mad Dog' kidnapper admits setting fire to victim
More I-Team
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News