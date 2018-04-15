Wisconsin man charged in Lakeview home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Wisconsin man was due in court Sunday to face charges for a home invasion in Lakeview.
Police say 44-year-old Antjuon Carver kicked in the door of a second floor apartment near George Street and Mildred Avenue on February 25.
According to neighbors, the man used tape and cord to tie up the 24-year-old woman who lives in the apartment. The robber then ransacked the apartment.
The robber got away with the woman's keys and drove off in her car. He also took her cell phone and laptop.
The victim was able to break free after the robber fled and knocked on a neighbor's door for help.