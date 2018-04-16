FOOD & DRINK

Garrett Popcorn offering Tax Day deal

Garrett Popcorn (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
If you need a treat as a reward for paying your taxes, Garrett Popcorn is offering a special Tax Day deal.

When you visit any Garrett Popcorn shop on Tuesday, April 17, just mention the "Tax Day" promotion while you're checking out. Garrett will cover the sales tax on all purchases, excluding beverages and merchandise.

You can find Garrett Popcorn shops across downtown Chicago, as well as O'Hare Airport and Woodfield Mall. Garrett Popcorn also has locations in Atlanta, metro Detroit, Dallas, Las Vegas, Washington D.C., and New York.

For a full list of locations, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodtaxesdealsChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News