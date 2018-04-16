Cops find 1 dead, 1 critically wounded after hearing shots in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO --
Officers found a man dead and another critically wounded after hearing gunfire Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers heard gunshots ring out about 5:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Garfield and subsequently found the two men shot, according to Chicago Police. A 19-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, and a 20-year-old was shot in his chest and leg.

The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the older man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately confirm the death.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was a documented gang member.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
