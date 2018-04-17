On-site laundry anyone? 5 Chicago apartments for $1,400/month

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you don't want to spend more than $1,400 / month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
818 West Lakeside Place, #320 (Uptown)
There's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 818 West Lakeside Place. It's listed for $1,400 / month.
The building features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2007 North Sedgwick St., #304 (Lincoln Park)
Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 2007 North Sedgwick St. that's also going for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning and plenty of cabinet space. The building features a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
21 E Chestnut St., #5E (Gold Coast)
Located at 21 E Chestnut St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,400/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, a corner kitchen and plenty of natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management, assigned parking and a door person. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1520 West Cornelia Ave., #GRD (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1,200-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1520 West Cornelia Ave.
The apartment comes with hardwood floors, bay windows, granite countertops and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2102 West Ainslie St. (Lincoln Square)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2102 West Ainslie St. that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, a spacious closet, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry and pets are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
