Man shot woman, himself in Logan Square murder-suicide

Two people were found dead early Monday in the 3600-block of Cortland in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man shot a woman to death before turning the gun on himself early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of West Cortland Street and found 39-year-old Faviola Coreas and 44-year-old Jose Rossado unresponsive with gunshot wounds to their heads, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting was a murder-suicide.

An autopsy Tuesday determined Coreas died of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. Rossado's autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.
