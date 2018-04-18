SPORTS

Program Note: Chicago Cubs- St. Louis Cardinals game postponed until Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather.

The game will be played at 1:20 p.m. on Thursday at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on ABC7.


The Cubs said tickets for Wednesday's game will be honored for Thursday and no ticket exchange is necessary.

The change means the ABC7 schedule now changes to the lineup listed below.

Wednesday, April 18th:
1p-2p Windy City Live
2p-3p General Hospital
3-3:30p Inside Edition

3:30-4p Jeopardy
4-5p ABC7 Eyewitness News
5-5:30p ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:30-6p ABC's World News
6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

Thursday, April 19th:
1:00p Chicago Cubs vs Cardinals (1:20p first pitch)

4:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News
5:30p ABC's World News with David Muir
6:00p ABC 7 Eyewitness News

**IMPORTANT NOTE** Because of Thursday's broadcast of the Cubs game the following daytime programming will move to over night on Thursday night into Friday early morning:
General Hospital will air at 1:05 a.m.
Jeopardy will air at 2:05 a.m.
