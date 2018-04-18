Looking for a job? The Chicago Department of Aviation teamed up with Walsh Construction to host two job fairs.They are looking to fill a variety of part time and permanent construction roles this summer.The first event will be held at Alderman Raymond Lopez's offices, located at 6412 South Ashland Avenue, on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The second event will be held at 2736 West 47th Street on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.Aviation officials will also host a workshop on entry to the union apprenticeship program at each job fair.These events are part of a series of job fairs the aviation department will host this year to provide opportunities for local residents work on modernization projects at O'Hare and Midway airports.