POLITICS

Barbara Bush called 'amazing racist' after her death in Professor Randa Jarrar's controversial tweet

Former first lady Barbara Bush (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno State English professor generated a social media controversy over her tweets following the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Randa Jarrar tweeted out, "Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. (expletive) outta here with your nice words."



The original tweet had more than 2,400 replies and Jarrar sent dozens of additional tweets, most in reply to the positive and negative responses she received.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro sent out a statement late Tuesday saying, "On behalf of Fresno State, I extend my deepest condolences to the Bush family on the loss of our former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

"We share the deep concerns expressed by others over the personal comments made today by Professor Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English Department at Fresno State. Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State.

"Professor Jarrar's expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushfresno statetwitterCSUu.s. & worldCaliforniaTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Pearls of wisdom: Memorable quotes from Barbara Bush
President George W. Bush posts statement on mother's death
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News