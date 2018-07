EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: CPS CEO Janice Jackson, Part 1



Janice Jackson, the new CEO of Chicago Public Schools, talked about leading one of the country's largest school districts.Jackson, a former Chicago Public Schools student, teacher and principal, was permanently appointed to the CEO position after taking over as interim following Forrest Claypool's departure.She talked about the new Englewood High School and the planned closures that come with it. She also discussed the controversial decision to convert the National Teachers Academy from an elementary school to a high school, the district's finances and graduation rates.