POLITICS

Community activist Ja'mal Green announces run for mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Community activist Ja'mal Green launched his campaign for mayor of Chicago Wednesday, but not without some controversy.

The 22-year-old's announcement was temporarily halted when administrators at Roosevelt University cut his mic.

They said they thought Green was only speaking on the legacy of Harold Washington and didn't endorse his announcement.

Green, who helped organize demonstrations after the Laquan McDonald police shooting tape went public, said his campaign will focus on issues affecting minority communities, including police reform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News