9 cheap rentals available in the Loop today (pro tip: 5 are pet-friendly)

So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
619 South LaSalle St., #215
This studio apartment, situated at 619 South LaSalle St., is listed for $1,395 / month for its 480-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, high ceilings, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances; If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck.
(See the complete listing here.)
800 S Wells St., #1430
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 800 S Wells St., which, is going for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building features a roof deck, outdoor space, on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
1130 South Michigan Ave., #S
Then there's this apartment at 1130 South Michigan Ave., listed at $1,412 / month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are permitted in this apartment. Additionally, a fitness center, a door person, on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a sundeck and a business center are offered as building amenities.
(See the listing here.)
1150 South Michigan Ave., #6511L
Listed at $1,450 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1150 South Michigan Ave.
In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets are not welcome. The building comes with a swimming pool, on-site laundry, storage lockers and a fitness center.
(Here's the listing.)
220 North LaSalle Drive, #C4
This studio apartment, situated at 220 North LaSalle Drive, is also listed for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a walk-in closet, exposed brick and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
719 South State St., #2608
And here's a studio apartment at 719 South State St., which is going for $1,495 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a fitness center.
(Check out the listing here.)
343 S Dearborn St.
Over at 343 S Dearborn St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,535 / month.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry, a party room, a door person and on-site management.
(View the listing here.)
900 S Wabash Ave., #205
Listed at $1,550 / month, this 790-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling is located at 900 S Wabash Ave.
Building amenities include a business center, on-site laundry, a bike room and storage space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, exposed brick and plenty of windows. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
188 West Randolph St., #912 S1
Finally, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment at 188 West Randolph St. It's being listed for $1,558 / month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, a residents lounge, on-site management, storage space and a door person.
(Here's the full listing.)