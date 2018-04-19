Racially derogatory social media posts lead to drug arrest of Harvard man

Jack D. Hoschouer (McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

HARVARD, Ill. (WLS) --
A series of derogatory social media posts lead to the arrest of a Harvard man on an unrelated drug charge Wednesday.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's office, racially derogatory comments were made on the office's social media posts. Investigators tied the comments to Jack D. Hoschouer, 20, of Harvard, officials said.

Police said examination of Hoschouer's social media accounts found that he publicly posted pictures of drugs, weapons and cash.

Hoschouer also had an unrelated, pending arrest warrant and was arrested on that warrant Wednesday, police said. During the arrest, police saw narcotics paraphernalia in Hoschouer's home and obtained a search warrant, officials said.

Detectives seized cannabis and cannabis wax believed to have a street value of approximately $10,800 and $10,974 in cash, officials said.

Hoschouer was charged with possession of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis with intention to deliver. He was given $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 23.
