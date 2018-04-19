Police: Man claiming to be Alex Rodriguez's nephew held for ransom after Lamborghini deal goes south

(Shutterstock)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Authorities say a deal to sell a Lamborghini in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday ended with the seller -- a man who claims to be Alex Rodriguez's nephew -- briefly held against his will by the prospective buyers inside his hotel room.

Officials say 29-year-old Norberto Susini met the two men at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square to make the $600,000 deal. But the would-be buyers, identified as 33-year-old Lamin Vucetovic and 30-year-old Anthony Gilkes, allegedly demanded their $35,000 deposit back.

Susini reportedly refused, and the two men held him in his hotel room against his will.

Authorities say they then launched a plot attempt to ransom the victim's business partners, who instead called police.

The men turned themselves in around 4 a.m.

Susini is a switch-hitting minor league catcher who apparently sells high-end cars on the side. He has a history in Florida of being arrested for grand theft auto, so local authorities are looking into that as well.

Sources say the victim is not actually A-Rod's nephew, but rather a distant relative who likes to call himself the former Yankee slugger's nephew. And it was reported to police as that.

In reality, sources say Susini is the stepson of Rodriguez's brother's deceased ex-wife.

Vucetovic is charged with kidnapping, while Gilkes is charged with unlawful imprisonment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alex rodriguezkidnappingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News