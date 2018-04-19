More than 12 charged in connection with drug trafficking operation in Little Village, West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A federal drug trafficking investigation in Little Village and West Garfield Park led to charges filed against more than 12 people, officials announced Thursday.

According to officials, investigators seized heroin, fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, 12 illegal firearms and approximately $60,000 in cash.

Among those charged are Jonathan Reyna, 25, of Berwyn, Marco Mendoza, 24, of Lyons, and Chicago residents Corey Benson, 23, Anton Cole, 23, Anton Little, Jr., 20, Devontay Johnson, 26, Larry Jones, 55, Commander White, 27 and Prince Brunt, 36.

Police said Mendoza and Reyna allegedly operated a drug trafficking ring, for which Benson, Cole, Johnson, White, Jones and Little allegedly acted as distributors.

Brunt is the owner of an auto body shop in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road where he allegedly allowed Benson to make and store drugs, police said.

According to police, Johnson allegedly posted images of MDMA pills on Instagram that he allegedly obtained from Maurice Carroll, 28, and Henry Merrill, 31, both of Chicago.

Undercover officers also made several drug purchases from Johnson in 2017 near an alleged stash house owned by Natasha Summerville, 30, in the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

Five others have been charged in state complaints, officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustillegal drugscocainedrug arrestWest Garfield ParkLittle VillageChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News