Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood; 69-year-old woman cited

A surveillance image showing a 2-year-old boy and a woman before they were struck by a minivan at 71st Street and Damen Avenue Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said Friday that a 69-year-old woman was cited after a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed by a minivan in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was trying to cross the street with a woman around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they were both hit by a red van at 71st Street and Damen Avenue.

Police said the boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and died at 9:45 p.m. Thursday. The boy was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Kiare Woods.

Surveillance cameras from a convenience store at the intersection show a red minivan waiting at the light.

"She waited, it turned, she went," said Albert Jones, who works across the street.

At the very moment the woman began crossing the street with the child, the minivan driver made the left turn, cameras show a woman and young boy stepping into the crosswalk.

"I was in the back and when I heard a lot of hollering I came outside," Jones said. "I'm pretty sure she didn't see the people crossing the street because it wasn't time for them to cross yet. They had to wait on their time to cross."

The woman and boy had just walked out of the convenience store together.

The woman hurt her arm. Police are still investigating, but said the minivan driver did stay at the scene.

The 69-year-old female driver was issued two citations for failure to exercise due care to a pedestrian in the roadway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckcar accidentcar crashtoddlerchild killedtraffic fatalitiesWest EnglewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Boy, 2, critically injured when struck by car in West Englewood
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News