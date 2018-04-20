Woman sexually abused, robbed on NW Side Brown Line platform

A woman was robbed and sexually abused at a Northwest Side CTA train station Thursday night, Chicago police said.It happened on the platform at the Francisco Brown Line Station at about 10:41 p.m., police said.The woman was on the platform when someone approached her and started kissing her on the mouth and neck and then attempted to put his hand down her pants, police said.The victim had her wallet and cell phone taken. She was taken to Swedish Covenant HospitalNo one is in custody and Area North Detectives are investigating