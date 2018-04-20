Police: Woman grabbed from behind, choked, sexually assaulted at Lakeview home

Chicago police said a woman was sexually assaulted at a Lakeview apartment building Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a woman was sexually assaulted Thursday night in her own apartment complex on the city's North Side.

The 24-year-old victim was heading back to her apartment in the 3900-block of North Fremont Street in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood around 9 p.m. Police said after she walked through the courtyard of her building, the man followed her inside.

He allegedly grabbed her from behind and choked her with both arms. She told police she nearly passed out.

Police said the suspect then reached down the front of her pants and sexually assaulted her. He stole her wallet and phone and ran away.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old with a dark complexion. Police said he is around 6 ft. 2 in. tall, has short, curly hair and was wearing all black at the time of the attack.

Area North Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 312-744-8261.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultchicago crimeChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News