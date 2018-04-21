HEALTH & FITNESS

Illinois agencies mailed personal health information of 4,000 people to wrong addresses

The personal information of more than 4,000 people who were clients of two Illinois state agencies was inadvertently mailed to the wrong addresses.

The impacted individuals were clients of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

The leaked information, which included health insurance information, medical and financial information, and dates of birth, was addressed to the correct individual, but sent to the wrong addresses. Neither detailed medical information nor social security numbers were included in the mailings, state officials said in a statement. The agencies said that the risk of identity theft is low.

Between Feb. 9 and March 1, the personal data of 4,136 people was sent to the incorrect addresses.

The incident occurred when a "file received from the National Change of Address registry at the United States Postal Service was matched against an out-of-date HFS and IDHS client file by the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT). The resulting file was loaded into HFS' and IDHS' System of Record and wrongly changed the address of several HFS and IDHS customers," state officials said.

The error was discovered on March 1 and the correct addresses were immediately restored. The system has been reconfigured to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, the agencies said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdata breachhealthhealth careIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News