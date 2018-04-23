CAREERS

Chicago Department of Aviation to host job fair Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Looking for a job? The Chicago Department of Aviation is hosting a job fair to connect residents with a variety of employment opportunities and O'Hare and Midway airports.

The fairs will feature 25 companies that operate at the two airports, including the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindblom Park, located at 6054 South Damen Avenue.

Aviation officials will also host a workshop on entry to the union apprenticeship program at 10:30 a.m.

The CDA will provide on-site support, including IT assistance for online applications and an interview area for employers to speak with applicants.

These events are part of a series of job fairs the aviation department will host this year to provide opportunities for local residents work on modernization projects at O'Hare and Midway airports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairjobso'hare airportmidway airportChicagoO'HareMidway AirportWest Englewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Career planning tips for the summer
Newsviews: Hiring ex-offenders
Chicago kicks off One Summer Chicago youth jobs program
Cheryl Burton joins 10 p.m. anchor desk
Anchor Kathy Brock to retire from ABC7 Eyewitness News in June
More Careers
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News