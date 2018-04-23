REAL ESTATE

What does $1,300 rent you in Chicago, today?

2430 North Marshfield Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2043 North Leavitt St., #1 (Bucktown)




Listed at $1,300 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2043 North Leavitt St.

The apartment features carpeting, exposed brick, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar for two. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1028 North Winchester Ave., #2f (East Village)




There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1028 North Winchester Ave. It's also listed for $1,300 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry; In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, both central heating and air conditioning, closet space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

604 West Deming Place (Lincoln Park)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 604 West Deming Place that's going for $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, central heating and bay windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2430 North Marshfield Ave., #3 (Lincoln Park)



Listed at $1,300 / month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2430 North Marshfield Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and skylights. The building has on-site laundry; Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

431 S Dearborn St., #904 (Loop)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 431 S Dearborn St. that's going for $1,300 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, carpeted floors, air conditioning and plenty of closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
