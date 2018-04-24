REAL ESTATE

Renting in Boystown: What will $1,300 get you?

701 West Brompton Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Boystown?

According to Walk Score, this Chicago neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Boystown is currently hovering around $1,552.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3449 Elaine Place, #310




Listed at $1,300 / month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3449 Elaine Place.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and bike storage. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

701 West Brompton Ave., #18




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 701 West Brompton Ave. It's listed for $1,295 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

703 West Brompton Ave., #16




Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 703 West Brompton Ave. that's also going for $1,295 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, closet space, ceiling fans and plenty of windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

617 West Melrose St., #D3




Located at 617 West Melrose St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,250/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample closet space and an updated kitchen. On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estate
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News