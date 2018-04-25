REAL ESTATE

Inside Chicago's most expensive apartments

501 North Clinton St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to gape at an upmarket real estate listing to see what kind of residences individuals with some money can afford. So what exactly does the upper-end of Chicago's rental market look like these days -- and what fancy features might someone score, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Chicago via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most glamorous listings.

Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

501 North Clinton St., #3403 (West Town)




Take a look at this gigantic condo situated at 501 North Clinton St. (at W Grand Avenue & N Canal Street) in West Town. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 2,617-square-feet in size. This rental is currently listed at $10,000 / month. Why so pricey?

In the penthouse, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access, two balconies, recessed lighting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, additional storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this stately home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2110 N Fremont St. (Lincoln Park)




Next, here's this incredible single-family home over at 2110 N Fremont St. in Lincoln Park. It has an impressive four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This living space is also listed at $10,000 / month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, French doors, an entertainment room and marble countertops. The home also boasts garage parking, a front yard and additional storage space. Dogs are welcome in this stately home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

600 N Lake Shore Drive, #3505 (Streeterville)




Lastly, here's this gigantic condo situated at 600 N Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. This pad is currently priced at $9,700 / month. What makes it so expensive?

In the apartment, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, a balcony, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and plenty of windows. The building offers garage parking, an elevator, additional storage space, on-site management, a door person and a business center. Pets are not allowed in this high-end home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
