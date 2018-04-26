5 Chicago apartments for $1,200 a month

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
607 West Wrightwood Ave., #3055 (Lincoln Park)
Listed at $1,200 / month, this studio is located at 607 West Wrightwood Ave.
The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and a roof deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, large windows, cabinet space and ample natural light.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
4111 North Ashland Ave., #3e (Lakeview)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4111 North Ashland Ave. It's also listed for $1,200 / month for its 750-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, central heating, a stove and plenty of windows. Pets are not welcome. A roof deck is offered as a building amenity.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable and is very bikeable.
452 West Aldine Ave., #405 (Lakeview)
Located at 452 West Aldine Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, on-site management and secured entry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1800 South Ashland Ave., #207 (Lower West Side)
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1800 South Ashland Ave.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. Secured entry and bike storage are offered as building amenities.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5051 North Kenmore Ave., #408 (Uptown)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5051 North Kenmore Ave. It's listed for $1,200 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and assigned parking. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
