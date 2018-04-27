Victor Wooten & Sinbad visit ahead of their tour

Victor Wooten is a five-time Grammy Award-winner and one of the top bassists of all time. Sinbad is an actor and comedian who was voted one of the top 100 comics of all time. They stopped by to tell us how they came together to create the "Fun & Funk Xplosion Tour."
See how the Fun & Funk Xplosion Tour came to be HERE.
See Victor Wooten & Sinbad perform at SPACE in Evanston.
Friday, April 27
7:00 PM
Ticket Info HERE.
