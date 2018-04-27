REAL ESTATE

Renting in the Chicago Metro area: What does $1,300 get you?

1909 Highland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Looking for an apartment in the Chicago metro area?

We compared what $1,300 might get you in Chicago, Berwyn and Skokie, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in the area.

What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?

Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Chicago -- 1022 E Hyde Park Blvd., #2n




This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1022 E Hyde Park Blvd. in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. Asking $1,300 / month, it's priced 30 percent below the $1,850 median rent for a two bedroom in Chicago.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Feline companions are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Berwyn -- 1909 Highland Ave.




Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1909 Highland Ave. in Berwyn. It's also listed for $1,300 / month--7 percent less than Berwyn's median three-bedroom rent of $1,395.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and generous closet space. Dogs and cats are not permitted here.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Skokie -- 4920 Mulford St., #4920-3n




Listed at $1,300 / month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4920 Mulford St. in Skokie is 7 percent below Skokie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,400.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Feline companions are permitted. Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, large windows, an eat-in kitchen and ample natural light.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
