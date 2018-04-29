Daisie Foundation hold Leading Ladies Luncheon and fashion show

A fashion show meant to empower women was held Saturday.The Daisie Foundation Leading-Ladies Luncheon honored Chicago women for their accomplishments in education, business and community.The luncheon was followed by a fashion show that featured the latest spring styles and trends.ABC7 anchor Tanja Babich hosted the event and served as the announcer for the fashion show.Diana Palomar, ABC7's vice president of community affairs, was recognized with the Leading Lady Award in Community.