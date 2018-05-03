Game on: Score drinks and pub food at Chicago's 4 new sports bars

My Buddy's
4416 N. Clark St. (between Sunnyside and Montrose avenues), Uptown
Photo: Courtney B./Yelp
Looking to be "your home away from home," My Buddy's is a new sports bar and pub offering American comfort food with a Southern twist.
The wood-paneled space has a relaxed vibe with TVs throughout tuned to sports channels. Stop in for local craft brews and a menu that includes tacos, salads, burgers and bar grub -- like a tower of tater tots covered in nacho cheese, scallions, pico de gallo and jalapenos.
Yelp users are generally positive about My Buddy's, which currently holds four stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Liz K., who reviewed My Buddy's on April 11, wrote, "There isn't anything like it in the area, and Uptown needed it! Great food and GREAT service!"
And Steve S. wrote, "The food is pretty typical bar food but well made and tasty. It'd be a perfect place to stop by after a Cubs game if you want to have a few beers with friends a little outside of the Wrigley craziness. During Cubs season they are raffling off Cubs tickets so it's a good place to stop before a game if you don't have tickets."
My Buddy's is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Old Grounds Social
950 W. Wrightwood Ave. (near Sheffield and Lincoln avenues), Lincoln Park
Photo: Tavi J./Yelp
A new addition to Lincoln Park, Old Grounds Social has a retro vibe with a pool table, dartboards and a collage of records lining a bright yellow wall.
Led by chef Jason Paskewitz of 8 Hospitality, the new urban-casual eatery replaces the now-shuttered Barn & Company and introduces a more diverse menu, reports Eater Chicago. Sports fans can easily cheer their favorites with a row of TVs behind the long wooden bar and several others strategically positioned around the dining room.
Nearly a dozen beers are on tap and frozen cocktails, like The OG (Cruzan strawberry rum, orange Red Bull and peach puree), are sure to be patio favorites as temperatures heat up. On the menu, look for fried chicken nachos with Chihuahua cheese and Mexican crema; the El Carne pizza for meat lovers; and a grilled cheese made with truffles, Gruyere and arugula.
Old Grounds Social's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 20 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Joseph M., who reviewed Old Grounds Social on March 19, wrote, "This place is amazing! The food is delicious. The drinks are reasonably priced, and the design of this place is fascinating. If you come to this place, get yourself the OG slushie. It's delicious."
And Taylor F. added, "They have an awesome patio with a retractable rooftop, pool, darts and swinging chairs. The food was delicious and came out fast and steamy!"
Old Grounds Social is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Bounce Chicago
324 W. Chicago Ave. (at North Orleans Street), River North
Photo: Bounce Chicago/Yelp
Open since late last year, the 6,000-square-foot Bounce Chicago features a rooftop bar, dozens of flat-screen TVs and leather banquette seating in a sophisticated setting.
In the spot formerly occupied by Parliament nightclub, Bounce is a New York-city import that bills itself as a "sporting club." The original location is known for attracting celebrities and opening night in Chicago was no different, with NBA players, reality stars and "Empire" actors all making appearances, per the Chicago Tribune.
Bounce offers bottle service and a selection of wine, beers and cocktails like the Smokin Kisses, made with Sombra mezcal, cinnamon, chili tincture and grapefruit and lime juices. On the menu, look for upscale bar food such as duck confit tacos with soy mirin glaze, flash-fried calamari, truffle mushroom flatbread and beer-braised short ribs.
Bounce Chicago currently holds three stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Shay R., who was one of the first users to visit Bounce Chicago on March 27, wrote, "The door staff was very friendly from the moment I walked into the venue. The inside of the venue is massive, it has ample tables that could easily accommodate a variety of groups. The venue easily held the participants of the networking event without us feeling like we're in a crowded nightclub."
Nerissa L. said, "I came here on a Friday night and had a great time! Food and drinks were good and the service was great, too! Very nice ambience. Looking forward to going back."
Bounce Chicago is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Point & Feather
113 W. Hubbard St. (between Clark Street and North LaSalle Drive), River North
Photo: Point & Feather/Yelp
Cocktail and sports bar Point & Feather is the latest creation from Pearl Tavern and Son of a Butcher restauranteur Adolfo Garcia. It specializes in classy pub fare and features 12 dartboards throughout the space.
Signature cocktails are on offer, like the Vesper Lynd with Ford's gin, Absolut vodka and Lillet blanc, and the Queen of Thorns with Beefeater gin, pineapple, lemon and dried rose.
On the menu, expect to see starters like Gulf shrimp with creamy grits or beer cheese with pretzel chips; entrees include Amish chicken with potato puree, a bacon burger and pork belly with potato-mushroom ragout. There's a variety of sides to round things out, like Brussels sprouts, fries and onion rings.
Yelp users are still warming up to Point & Feather, which currently holds three stars out of 46 reviews on the site.
Yelper Naomi L., who reviewed Point & Feather on April 26, wrote, "Bartender was super friendly and fast! Drinks were great and it wasn't LOUD where you couldn't hear each other's conversation. If you are a single girl and looking for a place where the men outnumber women, then this is your place to come."
And Jo S. said, "I only came here for the happy hour deals but I am sure that I will be back. Great deals for a gin and tonic or a vodka and soda that I would recommend making this a stop before going to any other restaurant or bar in the area."
Point & Feather is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.