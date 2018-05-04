Renting in Chicago: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Chicago if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1641 W. 18th St., #2R (Lower West Side)
Check out this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1641 W. 18th St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a deck and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1719 W. Barry Ave., #CH1 (Lakeview)
Located at 1719 W. Barry Ave., here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,500/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a small deck and an eat-in kitchen. The building boasts on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4343 N. Clarendon Ave., #2515 (Uptown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 4343 N. Clarendon Ave. that's going for $1,500/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
4308 N. Clark St., #2 (Lakeview)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4308 N. Clark St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
2013 W. Iowa St., #1F (Ukrainian Village)
Located at 2013 W. Iowa St., here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, generous closet space, a ceiling fan and bay windows. Feline companions are allowed. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)