Getting enough vitamin sea? 4 new places to feast on seafood in Chicago

Brown Bag Seafood
414 N. Wells St., River North
Photo: Brown Bag Seafood/Yelp
Local chain Brown Bag Seafood is a fast-casual seafood spot catering to the lunchtime crowd with healthy and sustainably sourced seafood dishes. The space at 414 N. Wells St. is its fourth location in Chicago.
Offerings include the grilled catch of the day, served by itself or over salad, grains, or roasted vegetables; and the signature lobster roll with truffled parmesan tater tots. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out five reviews, the new spot has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jessica S., who reviewed Brown Bag Seafood on April 30, wrote, "I ordered the Salmon Veggiebox and it was so good! I will come back in and try the lobster roll as our server recommended. Great food, great employees, and great atmosphere!"
"The staff that prepared my box could not be nicer and are clearly having fun in their home since at once point they all chanted at the same time, 'Brown Bag Seafood!'" Andrea R. noted. "After my first meal there I'm even more excited and can't wait to try many of the other options."
Brown Bag Seafood is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Da Lobsta
500 W. Diversey Pkwy. (between Hampden Court and Pine Grove Avenue), Lake View
Photo: Grant A./Yelp
Da Lobsta is a spot for lobster rolls, seafood soups, and more. It is the third brick-and-mortar location of the popular local chain, which also has a food truck and does catering, the Gazette Review reports.
In addition to the signature lobster roll, Da Lobsta offers shrimp and crab rolls, a lobster mac and cheese, New England clam chowder and lobster bisque. (You can take a look at the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Da Lobsta, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
"I just had a delicious, buttery lobster roll filled to the brim with juicy claw meat. The hush puppies were fresh, and I'm going to dream about the aoli they were served with," said Yelper Melanie M., who reviewed Da Lobsta on April 14. "The prices are reasonable for what you're getting."
Grant A. disagreed: "Taste is good, portion size is paltry. Even considering the fact that the ocean isn't close to Chicago and we're surrounded by lakes."
But Yelper Merissa Y. wrote, "Such a treat to have this joint up in the neighborhood! Highly affordable seafood lunch/dinner just a quick walk from my front door with BYOB to boot!"
Da Lobsta is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Mariscos La Costa
1132 N. Ashland Ave. (between Division Street and Haddon Avenue), Ukrainian Village
Photo: Alejandra I./Yelp
Mariscos La Costa is a casual Mexican restaurant specializing in seafood plates, as we previously reported. The location at 1132 N. Ashland Ave. in Ukrainian Town is its second in Chicago.
Diners can expect large plates full of fish and shellfish, like the Pina la Costa with crab legs, mussels, clam, shelled shrimp, octopus, scallop, and imitation crab, cooked in a spicy red sauce and served in a pineapple half. (You can take a peek at the full menu here.)
Mariscos La Costa's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Diana X., who reviewed Mariscos La Costa on April 22, wrote, "Holy food. After reading the reviews, I knew I was going to get a lot of food, but I think I have enough leftovers to last me the next two days!"
"It's been a while since I've had a meal that made me so happy during and post-meal," Daniel N. noted. "The crab and mussels were the best seafood in here. You cannot go wrong with those two dishes. The seafood is high quality and the mishmash of food was pure heaven."
Yelper Kevin K. wrote, "100% legit Mexican seafood! ... This is one of my favorite Mexican seafood places in the city, especially the camarones estilo de Nayarit or diabla. The shrimp seem endless in the camarones platters. I can also recommend the pina rellena as being delish!"
Mariscos La Costa is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Lowcountry South Loop
1132 S. Wabash Ave. (between 11th Street and Roosevelt Road), The Loop
Photo: Melody W./Yelp
Lowcountry South Loop is a bar and Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood, vegetables and more cooked in the southern Louisiana boil style, along with specialty cocktails and whiskey highballs. The location at 1132 S. Wabash Ave. in the Loop is an expansion from the successful original in Wrigleyville.
Diners can order the pre-selected combos of shrimp, crab, mussels and lobster based on number of people, or customize their experience by ordering seafood by the pound. Desserts include sugar beignets and deep fried Oreos, and brunch is served on weekends. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Lowcountry South Loop currently holds 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"This place was so delicious. My friend and I were stuffed! The two person combo is a lot of food for two women," Yelper Kat A., who reviewed it on April 4, wrote. "They provide bibs, which is necessary when eating this kind of food. ... The whole place is really cute!"
"Garlic noodles are a must your first time here," Yelper Daniel N. wrote. "Crawfish is the only reason we come here. The sauce and flavor is incredibly strong... we can't get enough of it. The owner has a good eye for quality of crawfish so he picks the good quality and good sized ones."
Lowcountry South Loop is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday.