Downers Grove woman, 95, dies after driving into Aurora retention pond

A 95-year-old woman Downers Grove woman has died after she lost control of her car and drove into a retention pond in Aurora Friday afternoon, police said.At about 1:35 p.m., police said the woman was driving southbound on DuPage Parkway at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her car while making a hard right turn to go westbound on Bilter Road and drove into a retention pond.Several people, including an off-duty DuPage County Forrest Preserve police officer and an off-duty Cicero auxiliary police officer went into the water to rescue the woman. Two Aurora police officers and an Aurora fire lieutenant arrived to join them and were able to pull the woman out of the water.She was transported to Presence Mercy Hospital, where she died Saturday morning. Authorities identified the victim as Helen DuncanThe Aurora Fire Department divers searched the pond to make sure there was no one else in the car. The Aurora Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.