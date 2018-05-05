Downers Grove woman, 95, dies after driving into Aurora retention pond

A 95-year-old Downers Grove woman died after her car went into a retention pond near DuPage Parkway.

A 95-year-old woman Downers Grove woman has died after she lost control of her car and drove into a retention pond in Aurora Friday afternoon, police said.

At about 1:35 p.m., police said the woman was driving southbound on DuPage Parkway at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her car while making a hard right turn to go westbound on Bilter Road and drove into a retention pond.

Several people, including an off-duty DuPage County Forrest Preserve police officer and an off-duty Cicero auxiliary police officer went into the water to rescue the woman. Two Aurora police officers and an Aurora fire lieutenant arrived to join them and were able to pull the woman out of the water.

She was transported to Presence Mercy Hospital, where she died Saturday morning. Authorities identified the victim as Helen Duncan

The Aurora Fire Department divers searched the pond to make sure there was no one else in the car. The Aurora Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashAuroraDowners Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News