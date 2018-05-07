Here are the top 5 Peruvian restaurants in Chicago

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Tanta
Photo: Xufei S./Yelp
Topping the list is Tanta. Located at 118 W. Grand Ave. in River North, the bar and Peruvian spot is the highest rated Peruvian restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 924 reviews on Yelp.
"Our menu is like traveling throughout Peru from the Pacific Ocean to playing in the desert to touring the Andes mountains," explains Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio on the restaurant site.
Come try the tiraditos (Peruvian-style sashimi); scallops fresh from the sea with 20-month aged parmesan foam, basil pesto and crispy garlic; or one of the restaurant's premium cocktails. (You can view the full dinner and drink menu here.)
2. Ay Ay Picante
Photo: eda x./Yelp
Next up is Albany Park's Ay Ay Picante, situated at 4569 N. Elston Ave. (between Kiona and Kennicott avenues). With four stars out of 517 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian spot, offering seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
According to the restaurant's website, "Peru has uniquely mixed its culinary native heritage with that of the Spanish Conquistadors and more recent immigrants such as the Japanese."
Providing a cuisine expressive of Peruvian culture and its international influences, menu offerings include a variety of appetizers, soups, entrees and more -- for carnivores and vegetarians alike. (Come check out the full Spring menu here.)
3. Taste of Peru
Photo: Ziyan C./Yelp
Rogers Park's Taste of Peru, located at 6545 N. Clark St. (between Albion and Arthur avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 472 reviews.
As seen on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this Peruvian spot is serving up Guy's favorite chicken tamales, anticuchos (beef heart kebabs), lomo saltado and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
4. Machu Picchu Restaurant
PHOTO: loren j../YELP
Machu Picchu Restaurant, a steakhouse and Peruvian spot in Lake View, is another go-to, with four stars out of 452 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3856 N. Ashland Ave. (between Grace and Byron streets) to see for yourself.
Proclaiming Peruvian cuisine as one of the most "unique gastronomic experiences in the world," this restaurant offers a variety of dishes such as ceviche and arroz con mariscos as well as a selection of steaks. (You can view the full menu here.)
5. Chopo Chicken
Photo: chopo chicken/Yelp
Last (but not least), check out Chopo Chicken over in Lincoln Park, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast-food Peruvian spot at 2460 N. Clark St. (between Arlington and Roslyn places).
In the words of its site, "Long live the Peruvian pollo!" Characterized as a crispy chicken marinated and caramelized over an open flame, this joint uses an intercontinental fusion of flavors in its seasoning as well as "some secret 'abuela' ingredients."
Come try the pollo a la brasa (rotisserie chicken) with one of the restaurant's many sides; or a Peruvian bowl with creamy chicken or ceviche. (You can check out the full menu here.)