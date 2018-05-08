What does $1,600 rent you in Chicago, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Chicago if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
124 W. Polk St., #504 (Loop)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 124 W. Polk St. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 1,250-square-feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. The apartment features high ceilings, a dishwasher, carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, closet space and ample natural light.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1337 W. Flournoy St., #1RB (UIC)
Located at 1337 W. Flournoy St., here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,600/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a stove, ample natural light and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
3420 N. Lake Shore Drive, #6K (Lakeview)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3420 N. Lake Shore Drive.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a wine rack, built-in storage features and quartz countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2801 W. Logan Blvd., #3R (Logan Square)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2801 W. Logan Blvd. It's listed for $1,600/month.
Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1446 N. Dearborn St., #b4 (Gold Coast)
Final, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1446 N. Dearborn St. It's listed for $1,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here. The apartment offers hardwood floors, big windows, closet space, a stove and wooden cabinetry.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)