Here are today's cheapest rentals in Lincoln Square, Chicago

1921 W. Winnemac Ave.| Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Lincoln Square are hovering around $1,279, compared to a $1,540 one-bedroom median for Chicago as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Lincoln Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

4844 N. Rockwell St.




This studio apartment, situated at 4844 N. Rockwell St., is listed for $825/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, large windows and generous storage space. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

4546 N. Damen Ave., #208




Here's a studio apartment at 4546 N. Damen Ave., which, at 300-square-feet, is going for $850/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and ample closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The building offers on-site laundry.

(See the full listing here.)

1825 W. Foster Ave.




This studio, situated at 1825 W. Foster Ave., is listed for $875/month.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a kitchenette, a ceiling fan, generous cabinet space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

1921 W. Winnemac Ave., #1




Over at 1921 W. Winnemac Ave., there's this 550-square-foot studio apartment, going for $885/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, a deck, a fireplace and a spacious closet. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(View the listing here.)

5017 N. Wolcott Ave., #406




Listed at $894/month, this studio apartment is located at 5017 N. Wolcott Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and arched doorways. When it comes to pets, cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
