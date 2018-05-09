BUSINESS

Eats and exercise: Check out Hyde Park's 3 newest businesses

Photo: Te'amo Boba Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest culinary and fitness additions to Hyde Park? From a boba bar to a gym, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open in this Chicago neighborhood.

Te'amo Boba Bar


1115 E. 55th St. (at South University Avenue)
Photo: Te'amo Boba Bar/Yelp

Te'amo Boba Bar serves Taiwanese-style bubble tea, matcha drinks, smoothies and more near the University of Chicago.

The milk teas come either hot or cold and include classics like jasmine, oolong, hazelnut and mango, as well as specialty drinks like the Okinawa. There are also matcha lattes and a traditional Japanese dessert of shaved ice and green tea syrup.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 25 reviews, Te'amo Boba Bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Mike Z. wrote, "Great drink flavors, not overly sweet. They have definitely stepped up the milk tea game with creative presentations."

And Anthony D. said, "The interior design is really nice and the furniture is both interesting and comfortable, a rare combination. They use really good products in their drinks, and it shows in the final result."

Te'amo Boba Bar is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.

Vanille Patisserie


5229 S. Harper Ct. (between 52nd and 53rd streets)
Photo: jas s./Yelp

The new Vanille Patisserie -- the fourth in the city -- specializes in French pastries and desserts and is staffed with classically trained pastry chefs, per its website.

Stop in to sample the bakery's selection of macaroons, handcrafted signature cakes, cupcakes, handmade chocolates and candies, and fresh-baked buttery croissants.

Vanille Patisserie has received a warm response from patrons, with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews.

"This is a great addition to the Hyde Park community," Yelper Tiffany H. wrote."Upon entering the store each time I am greeted with a hello and smile. This establishment is clean and has delicious desserts. The macaroons are fresh and tasty. The cupcakes are moist and look very appealing. I will be back."

Patrick J. noted, "Top-notch decorations, delicious, addictive desserts, great atmosphere. The two young ladies that assisted me are pure sweethearts. Great customer service."

Vanille Patisserie is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. from Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park


5109 S. Harper Ave. (between Hyde Park Boulevard and 52nd Street)
Photo: orangetheory fitness chicago - hyde park/Yelp

Newcomer Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park -- part of a fast-growing workout chain with locations throughout the U.S. -- is a fitness studio that offers heart rate-monitored interval training classes.

The company says its one-hour, full-body workout, which incorporates cardiovascular and strength training, creates a calorie-burning boost for up to 36 hours, per its website.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park has been getting positive feedback.

Yelper Kristen D. wrote, "I've only been going to Orangetheory for a few weeks but I'm absolutely in love. The workouts are never the same, which keeps things interesting and keeps your body guessing. I love being able to watch my heart rate and calorie burn on the screens. It adds motivation and gives me new goals to reach as I workout."

Sarah J. noted, "Every workout is insanely challenging (but in a good way). You're able to go at your own pace. All of the trainers are awesome and members are as well. Love this place."

Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park is open from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
