Lincoln Park gets a new Mediterranean inspired cafe

Photo: Enis B./Yelp

Cafe Corbel -- a new American bakery with Mediterranean influences has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition is located at 2342 N. Clark St. (between Fullerton and Belden avenues) in Lincoln Park, and offers an array of fresh pastries and savory snacks.

On the menu, look for items like spinach and feta borek, beef brisket borek, walnut baklava, simits and Turkish bagels. And the new cafe plans on catering special events like birthday parties, office gatherings and baby showers.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's received just one review on Yelp thus far.

"Great place to taste incredible pastries, pies and more. The borek and baklava are the best," Melih B. -- the first Yelper to review the new spot said.

Intrigued? Stop in and welcome the business to the neighborhood. Cafe Corbel is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
