REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago, today?

2754 N. Hampden Court | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2754 N. Hampden Court, #1003 (Park West)




Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2754 N. Hampden Court.

The building boasts assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, large windows, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

222 N. Columbus Drive (Loop)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 222 N. Columbus Drive. It's also listed for $1,700/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a business center, an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a spacious closet, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

2943 N. Lincoln Ave., #109 (Lakeview)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 2943 N. Lincoln Ave. that's going for $1,700/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, granite countertops, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1255 N. Sandburg Terrace, #1010 (Old Town)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1255 N. Sandburg Terrace. It's listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2336 N. Commonwealth Ave., #406 (Lincoln Park)




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing over at 2336 N. Commonwealth Ave. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 900-square-feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, large windows, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and new kitchen appliances. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News