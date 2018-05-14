FOOD & DRINK

El Santo Taqueria aims to bring Los Angeles-style Mexican fare to North Park

Photo: El Santo Taqueria/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican food on the mind, check out El Santo Taqueria -- a North Park new arrival located at 3352 W. Foster Ave.

The new restaurant offers everything from a variety of tacos and a selection of salads, to four types of guacamole and four different horchata flavors. Get ready for an array of specialty tacos, including favorites like shrimp with roasted garlic, chipotle mojo, and avocado; and shredded pork with bacon, grilled pineapple, pickled onion, and chipotle sour cream.

According to the Chicago Tribune, "El Santo Taqueria is trying to bring a Los Angeles vibe to Mexican food to appeal to North Park's college-going population, while still maintaining traditional aspects of the cuisine."

With 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, El Santo Taqueria has received a positive response from visitors.

"The tacos are fresh and the meat is so good. I had the sweet pork and the carnitas, and I have no idea which was the best," wrote Yelper Kevin K. "I wish I had room for the churro sundae. Well done."

And Laura R.noted, "Really great food! Had a lot of options for me as a huge taco lover. The service was excellent, prompt and helpful. The place was really clean, and I can't wait to come back for more."

Swing on by and grab a bite. El Santo Taqueria is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
