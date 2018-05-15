4 great sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

From dance fitness to sky-high yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
---
First-timers' cycling clinic at Live Grit
Newbies on two wheels are invited to Live Grit this Wednesday evening to learn everything a cycler needs to know about bike maintenance. Attendees will learn how to lube chains, change flat tires, shift gears and more.
When: Wednesday, May 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dance fitness party at Renita Fitness
Dance yourself into tip-top shape at Renita Fitness. The studio's Friday night dance class pairs your favorite moves from kick boxing, aerobics, the South African-style dance fitness program Bokwa, hip-hop and more with house music spun by a live DJ.
Men and women, ages 21 and over, are invited.
When: Friday, May 18, 7-11 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fitbit Local work-out session
This Saturday morning, Fitbit Local ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton are hosting a free, all-levels workout at Walsh Park. The session will combine walking or jogging with interval training sessions.
Get there early: The session is first-come first-served.
When: Saturday, May 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
360 Sky Yoga
Salute the sun from 1,000 feet off the ground at 360 Chicago's Sky Yoga class. Held on the tower's observation deck on the 94th floor, the one-hour class offers a gentle flow to awaken your senses, stretch your body and center your breath.
When: Saturday, May 19, 9-10 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
