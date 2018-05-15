4 great sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

First-timers' cycling clinic at Live Grit

Looking to get fit?From dance fitness to sky-high yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---Newbies on two wheels are invited to Live Grit this Wednesday evening to learn everything a cycler needs to know about bike maintenance. Attendees will learn how to lube chains, change flat tires, shift gears and more.Wednesday, May 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Dance yourself into tip-top shape at Renita Fitness. The studio's Friday night dance class pairs your favorite moves from kick boxing, aerobics, the South African-style dance fitness program Bokwa, hip-hop and more with house music spun by a live DJ.Men and women, ages 21 and over, are invited.Friday, May 18, 7-11 p.m.This Saturday morning, Fitbit Local ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton are hosting a free, all-levels workout at Walsh Park. The session will combine walking or jogging with interval training sessions.Get there early: The session is first-come first-served.Saturday, May 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.Salute the sun from 1,000 feet off the ground at 360 Chicago's Sky Yoga class. Held on the tower's observation deck on the 94th floor, the one-hour class offers a gentle flow to awaken your senses, stretch your body and center your breath.Saturday, May 19, 9-10 a.m.---