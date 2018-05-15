FOOD & DRINK

Bozii brings unique portable sandwiches to the Loop



In need of some specialty food reminiscent of a fancy Hot Pocket? A new business has you covered. Located at 309 W. Lake St. in The Loop, the newcomer is called Bozii -- named after the portable, toasted sandwich it serves.

Bozii specializes in customizable oven-baked sandwiches and bowls filled with items like chicken, cheese, quinoa and vegetables. Keep an eye out for selections like The Breakfast Club, made with eggs, bacon and garlic sauce; the Mangia Mangia, with chicken, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce; and The Cowboy, with beef, cheese and "horsey" sauce.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Bozii currently has a five-star rating.

"You have never tasted anything like this before," Yelper Shannon L. said. "You watch them make your meal step by step, and you choose everything that goes inside. Then they bake it in this magical oven and bam, 90 seconds later you have this freshly baked meal you can eat in store or on the go."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bozii is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
