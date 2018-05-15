Pacific Standard Time brings a taste of California to River North

If you've got modern American fare on your mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 141 W. Erie St. in River North, the new arrival is called Pacific Standard Time.
"We're a restaurant that brings the warmth and authenticity of California farms and artisans to the heart of downtown Chicago," the newcomer's website said.
Chicago chef Erling Wu-Bower (Nico Osteria), a three-time James Beard Award nominee, helms the kitchen.
Pacific Standard Time offers dishes like whole roasted duck with kebab chickpeas, yogurt, fresh herbs and pickles, and braised pork shoulder with ramen broth, bok choi, silken tofu and clams. Wu-Bower is also aiming to bring his take on wood-oven pizza to River North.
The newcomer also features desserts, cocktails, and an extensive wine list.
Pacific Standard Time received good reviews thus far, with four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.
"The inside is really beautiful and airy, and the bar is quite large if you just want to go in for a drink or an appetizer," wrote Yelper Jennifer G. "I had the Rhubarb Spritz and he had the Rum Punch. Not terribly strong, but the spritz was quite refreshing and delicious."
Jan L. said, "The food here was fantastic and the ambiance was lovely for a Sunday night dinner. The interior is very beachy and clean with coastal vibes. The service was great -- everyone was super friendly and very attentive. Overall, it's a great dinner spot."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pacific Standard Time is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
